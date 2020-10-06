Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal

New Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has brought a buzz around the club, according to manager Mikel Arteta.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Atey0

sam🇸🇪 RT @AFTVMedia: Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey's arrival: "I've seen the buzz around the place, I think the fans are really happy. I've seen… 6 days ago

ZackAgon

The Hatman Zack Partey Has Brought Some Buzz To Arsenal- Mikel Arteta https://t.co/R8vnWfH1EU 6 days ago

LukmanEvergreen

LUKMAN EVERGREEN RT @Ghanasoccernet: Thomas Partey has brought some buzz to Arsenal- Mikel Arteta https://t.co/SaJvK7I8lc https://t.co/5Zvk40oEDi 6 days ago

Ghanasoccernet

Ghanasoccernet.com Thomas Partey has brought some buzz to Arsenal- Mikel Arteta https://t.co/SaJvK7I8lc https://t.co/5Zvk40oEDi 1 week ago

Footballnews090

Football News 24 Arsenal signing Thomas Partey has brought &apos;buzz&apos; to club, says Mikel Arteta https://t.co/yTOSiikD3J 1 week ago

ouggi

Chelsea Arteta on Partey's arrival: "I've seen the buzz around the place, I think the fans are really happy. I've seen some… https://t.co/9CKAtPcapn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw' [Video]

'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:56Published
'Partey will add steel to Arsenal' [Video]

'Partey will add steel to Arsenal'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp says Thomas Partey is just the sort of player Arsenal need and will add steel to Mikel Arteta's midfield.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published