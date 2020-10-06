Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal
New Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has brought a buzz around the club, according to manager Mikel Arteta.
'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.
'Partey will add steel to Arsenal'Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp says Thomas Partey is just the sort of player Arsenal need and will add steel to Mikel Arteta's midfield.