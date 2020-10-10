Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:33s - Published
President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls

Brooke Shafer reports the Trump campaign will have a strong presence in South Florida on Thursday


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Florida Being Florida, You Never Know’: Political Science Professor Breaks Down Sunshine State Battle Between Trump & Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are still fighting for votes in the...
cbs4.com - Published

Trump's Town Hall On NBC To Overlap With Biden's On ABC

NBC will host a town hall with President Trump at the same time as Joe Biden's town hall on ABC. The...
NPR - Published

Oct 15 US Presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled

The planned October 15 debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden...
DNA - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this

Erinmat81855855

Erin matthews RT @tackettdc: "President Trump trails Joseph R. Biden Jr. by four points in the latest Times/Siena survey of North Carolina, and Senator T… 17 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS 5 things to look for in tonight's Trump and Biden town halls Competing town halls on Thursday night will have Pres… https://t.co/PFwgsPZhfN 53 minutes ago

NYGTEAM

NYGTEAM RT @CNN: President Trump's campaign has canceled its planned television advertising in Iowa and Ohio, even as polls show he is neck-and-nec… 1 hour ago

alriyadhdaily

AlRiyadh Daily President Donald #Trump and Democratic challenger Joe #Biden will hold duelling prime-time town halls -… https://t.co/5417BKuiFH 2 hours ago

IOL

IOL News President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold duelling prime-time town halls on Thursday ins… https://t.co/li41Kh17qu 3 hours ago

Halbeeg_News

Halbeeg Biden, Trump duel in battleground states 21 days from election WASHINGTON (Halbeeg News) - President Donald Trump… https://t.co/hOqm7balH4 5 hours ago

Javi11Estolano

Javier U. Estolano RT @fox5sandiego: Democratic challenger Joe Biden has his largest lead yet over President Donald Trump, according to the presidential polli… 6 hours ago

stanzabaraka

Thabelo Mpapudi RT @SAfmRadio: [ON AIR] long queues in the US as people are voting in the presidential election between President Donald Trump and the demo… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters [Video]

Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters

Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump, Biden hold competing town halls [Video]

Trump, Biden hold competing town halls

Thursday was supposed to mark the second of three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:24Published
Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News

Just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida. The major highlight of the campaign rally were his dance..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published