Javadekar says 'stubble burning contributes 4% of pollutants in Delhi,' Gopal Rai hits back

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 15, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai sharply reacted on comments by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that "stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi".
Prakash Javadekar had said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today.
Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."Gopal replied, "The Union Environment Minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi.
Air Quality Index (AQI) was normal 15 days ago, I want to ask him as to what people of Delhi did in 15 days which led to this kind of situation." "It seems the Centre has become spokesperson of states where stubble burning takes place and is competing with Delhi.
We are taking measures to fight pollution in Delhi and want cooperation from the Centre on source of pollution outside Delhi," he added.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 15, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai spoke on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to combat air pollution. He said,"On average, a vehicle spends 15-20 minutes on red lights. If vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals then vehicular pollution in Delhi can be reduced by 15-20%."
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.
As Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched another campaign -'Red Light On, Gaadi Off'. While addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are launching a campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. There are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. "According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM 10 will reduce in a year," he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started sprinkling of bio-decomposer solution. The solution is prepared by Pusa Research Institute, at Hiranki Village in Narela. The solution will convert the stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. Kejriwal said, "There is around 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We've made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days."
The air quality in Delhi continues to dip with every passing day. From vehicular pollution, to stubble burning in neighbouring states and dust from construction sites, several factors contribute to Delhi’s air quality which is now in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure that the air quality does not plummet further. Delhi environment and development minister Gopal Rai was asked whether the state government is considering a return of the ‘odd & even’ scheme as a means to control vehicular pollution. Rai said that ‘odd & even’ is an emergency measure and a decision on that will be taken depending on the situation later. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has already launched a ‘War Against Pollution’ campaign and a tree transplantation policy has also been passed in a recent cabinet meeting. Chief Minister is all set to launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on October 13. Watch the full video on the all the latest details on Delhi pollution.
Pollution levels in Uttar Pradesh surge every year in winter season. Air quality in Agra is in 'poor' category. Thick blanket of smog enveloped Taj Mahal. Last year, air purifiers were deployed at Taj Mahal to combat pollution.
The air quality of national capital Delhi and its neighbouring city Noida is continuously deteriorating. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index of Delhi (AQI) was at 283 on October 14. The neighbour city Noida has also recorded 'very poor' air quality, with overall AQI at 319. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, residents shared concerns over the deteriorating air quality. Residents of Noida said they have felt change in air quality and the pollution level is increasing every day. "We have seen changes in air quality, now we can see pollutants in air. Stubble burning is a matter of concern but it is not the only reason behind the poor air, factory pollution is also here," said a local. It is to remember that incidents of stubble burning have started in neighbour states due to which air quality has gone down. Traffic pollution, garbage burning, stubble burning are some of the reasons for air pollution.
The air quality of national capital once again started to deteriorate as winter approaches. Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 332 in 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi residents raised concerns. Delhi Government has launched a campaign 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' to combat the problem of air pollution.
In view of rising pollution, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar urged Punjab government to take necessary actions to curb stubble burning incidents. He also said that stringent actions will be taken on the reports which will be submitted by the team of Central Pollution Control Board.
