Javadekar says 'stubble burning contributes 4% of pollutants in Delhi,' Gopal Rai hits back

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 15, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai sharply reacted on comments by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that "stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi".

Prakash Javadekar had said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today.

Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."Gopal replied, "The Union Environment Minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi.

Air Quality Index (AQI) was normal 15 days ago, I want to ask him as to what people of Delhi did in 15 days which led to this kind of situation." "It seems the Centre has become spokesperson of states where stubble burning takes place and is competing with Delhi.

We are taking measures to fight pollution in Delhi and want cooperation from the Centre on source of pollution outside Delhi," he added.