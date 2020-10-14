Global  
 

Baltimore City State's Attorney says they will be doing away with no-knock warrants

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Baltimore prosecutor directs office to not authorize 'no knock' warrants approved by judges

Marilyn Mosby, the State's Attorney for Baltimore, has directed prosecutors in her office to not...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio AG seeks to tighten restrictions for no-knock warrants [Video]

Ohio AG seeks to tighten restrictions for no-knock warrants

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost unveiled new recommendations Thursday to tighten restrictions on no-knock warrants, and he's hoping the governor and state lawmakers take notice.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:14Published
Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants; Police Union Calls Move 'Irresponsible' [Video]

Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants; Police Union Calls Move 'Irresponsible'

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will no longer authorize no-knock warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky earlier this year, a move the city's police union called..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published
Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants [Video]

Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will no longer authorize no-knock warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky earlier this year, a move the city's police union called..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:17Published