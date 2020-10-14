Baltimore City State's Attorney says they will be doing away with no-knock warrants
Ohio AG seeks to tighten restrictions for no-knock warrantsOhio Attorney General Dave Yost unveiled new recommendations Thursday to tighten restrictions on no-knock warrants, and he's hoping the governor and state lawmakers take notice.
Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants; Police Union Calls Move 'Irresponsible'The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will no longer authorize no-knock warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky earlier this year, a move the city's police union called..
Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock WarrantsThe Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will no longer authorize no-knock warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky earlier this year, a move the city's police union called..