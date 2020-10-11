Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:37s - Published
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda

‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition parties during a speech in Bihar ahead of poll in the state.

He said that people should not vote based on what a party promises to do but vote on at work the party did when it was in power.

The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the face of electoral politics in India.

He said that earlier politics was practiced based on caste and religion but not development is the only criteria.

He said that the BJP has plans to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ and said that a package of 20 lakh crore has been prepared for the same.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Nadda said that while anybody can make speeches and bold claims, it takes a person with 56-inch chest to work for and serve the poor people of the country.

Bihar will vote in three phase beginning October 28 while the result will be declared on 10th of November.

The BJP is contesting election along with allies JDU and other smaller parties.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates [Video]

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates

While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Cong's Udit Raj restores tweet questioning Kumbh Mela spend after removing it briefly; BJP seeks answers from Priyanka

 Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday first deleted and then restored a tweet questioning Uttar Pradesh government's spending on the Kumbh fair amid attacks by..
IndiaTimes
Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder [Video]

Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder

A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP [Video]

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP releases list of 30-star campaigners, PM Modi and JP Nadda top in list

 Some other names in the list are Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Yogi Adityanath,
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Shiv Sena launches scathing attack on Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asks PM Narendra Modi to recall him

 It may be recalled that Koshyari had recently written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray asking him if he had "suddenly turned secular". The party also questioned the..
DNA

PM Modi gets richer by Rs 36 lakh in one year, Amit Shah gets poorer; know full details

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have revealed details of their personal property. PM has become slightly richer than last year but this..
DNA

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Can Tejashwi Yadav do an Akhilesh Yadav in Bihar to come out of Lalu Yadav's shadow

 Bihar is very much in discussion these days regarding Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Politics has once again come under the shadow of triangular political power..
DNA

Chirag takes swipe at Nitish over migrants’ issue

 LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday took another swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the migrants issue, saying he can’t work with those who tried..
IndiaTimes

Janata Dal (United) Janata Dal (United) Political party in India

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this