‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition parties during a speech in Bihar ahead of poll in the state.

He said that people should not vote based on what a party promises to do but vote on at work the party did when it was in power.

The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the face of electoral politics in India.

He said that earlier politics was practiced based on caste and religion but not development is the only criteria.

He said that the BJP has plans to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ and said that a package of 20 lakh crore has been prepared for the same.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Nadda said that while anybody can make speeches and bold claims, it takes a person with 56-inch chest to work for and serve the poor people of the country.

Bihar will vote in three phase beginning October 28 while the result will be declared on 10th of November.

The BJP is contesting election along with allies JDU and other smaller parties.

