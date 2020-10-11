‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda

While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.
A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
