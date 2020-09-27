'Nobody wants to keep temples shut, we've to save people's lives': Sanjay Raut
'Nobody wants to keep temples shut, we've to save people's lives': Sanjay Raut
Speaking to ANI about 'Saamana' article on Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "The nature of our Constitution and posts of the Prime Minister, President and Governor are secular.
Hindutva is in our heart and in practice but the country functions on the basis of the Constitution which is secular in nature." "If the (Maharashtra) Governor raises questions on the secularism of the Chief Minister, the President and the PM should ask the Governor if he is secular or not.
No one wants to keep temples shut but we have to save people's lives," Raut added.
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
