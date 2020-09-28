BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, won a market valuation of around $7.6 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years.
A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.
Apple on Tuesday launched four versions of its new flagship iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity in hopes of sparking an upgrade cycle that will keep sales booming through the end of the year. Conway G.Gittens has more on what's coming.