Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published
BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, won a market valuation of around $7.6 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Big Hit Entertainment Big Hit Entertainment South Korean entertainment company

A hit share market debut for BTS's music label

 Big Hit Entertainment's shares more than doubled on debut on South Korea's Kospi exchange.
BBC News
BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Goes Public, Barry Jenkins' 'The Lion King' Prequel In the Works & More | THR News [Video]

BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Goes Public, Barry Jenkins' 'The Lion King' Prequel In the Works & More | THR News

A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:16Published
BTS Set to Make Millions When Big Hit Label Goes Public | THR News [Video]

BTS Set to Make Millions When Big Hit Label Goes Public | THR News

The seven members of the K-pop supergroup BTS are set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:25Published

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

ShowBiz Minute: Billboard, BTS, Rudolph

 Post Malone owns Billboard Awards, Legend shines onstage; Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut; Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into..
USATODAY.com

Post Malone wins nine Billboard Music Awards, including best artist

 Billie Eilish, BTS and Harry Styles were also big winners, with many urging fans in the US to vote. ......
WorldNews

Billboard Music Award 2020: Biggest moments, from Lizzo's speech to Garth Brooks' concert and BTS

 Here's what you missed from the Billboard Music Awards, which was partially live with Kelly Clarkson hosting from Dolby Theatre.
USATODAY.com

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s [Video]

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s

Apple on Tuesday launched four versions of its new flagship iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity in hopes of sparking an upgrade cycle that will keep sales booming through the end of the year. Conway G.Gittens has more on what's coming.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published

Boy band BTS faces backlash in China over Korean War comment

 Singer RM made the remark in a recorded acceptance speech for an award from the Korea Society for promoting U.S.-Korean relations.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

BTS’ Agency, Big Hit Entertainment, Doubles Shares on IPO Debut

Shares of Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop superstars BTS, soared during their stock...
Upworthy - Published

BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price; relies heavily on septet

Big Hit Entertainment made its debut at double its initial public offering (IPO) price
DNA - Published

South Korean boy band BTS’s label makes a strong debut in ‘really hot’ IPO market

Shares of Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop superstars BTS, ended their first trading...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Hilton's petition to shut down school is a big hit [Video]

Paris Hilton's petition to shut down school is a big hit

Paris Hilton's efforts to shut down a school in Utah where she was allegedly physically and mentally abused have been given a huge boost thanks to a Change.org petition

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
BTS to release new album ‘BE’ in November [Video]

BTS to release new album ‘BE’ in November

Big Hit Entertainment announced the follow-up to February's 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label [Video]

Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering at the top of its range on Monday. Ciara Lee reoports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published