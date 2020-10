As President Donald Trump’s support with Christian voters begins to slip, a new bipartisan super PAC has released an ad questioning his faith.

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Autumn Hanna VandeHei, co-founder of the new anti-Trump Super PAC, Not...

David Koffler RT @realTuckFrumper : Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/6jhyZrWI7G 6 minutes ago

HRH Royal Jayne H-W ‎😘🇺🇸 Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/2kF38o4mpE #SmartNews 6 minutes ago

tom simons Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ #SmartNews https://t.co/WZwpDBT4nr 5 minutes ago

Gareth Carson Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/6EMgRbDXRD 4 minutes ago

Doug Wise Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/1VhFtUOdxX 2 minutes ago

DemoCats, Yes We Cat! Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ from the “we’ll believe it when… https://t.co/FZ1ZVW7qko 59 seconds ago

🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 RT @DougWise9 : Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/1VhFtUOdxX 47 seconds ago

Brian Wukich Christian Group Hits Trump: ‘The Days Of Using Our Faith For Your Benefit Are Over’ https://t.co/9YSk9XbD1n 4 seconds ago