Award-winning star Billie Eilish has hit back at body shamers.

Also reported by • Upworthy

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for body shamers. The 18-year-old singer shut down her haters in a...

Billie Eilish posted a new image on social media in response to body-shaming she recently experienced...

Dennings is backing up Eilish after the singer called out body shamers online.