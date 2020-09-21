45 foreign diplomats attending 1st edition of 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures': MEA

India on Thursday asserted that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and would" remain an integral part of the country, insisting that China has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters. The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to China's contention that it does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh. "Our position on this has always been clear and consistent. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters," Srivastava said at a media briefing. "We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others," he added. On the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the outcome of the bilateral military talks, Srivastava referred to a joint press statement issued by the two armies after their dialogue on October 12, calling the meeting "positive and constructive
India will soon present a Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava during a press conference. He said, "India will be delivering a Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy. This will be the first submarine of Myanmar Navy."
He further added, "Government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood, economic welfare of people. Government gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development and to meet India's security, strategic requirements."
After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.
The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic. Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially. "Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders. Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker. 'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that NGOs must adhere to Indian laws. Srivastava was speaking on Amnesty International shutting operations in India. "The Ministry..
While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release..