The New Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Here To Save 2020

The Australian Firefighters Calendar for 2021 has been released.

Every October a selection of Australia’s fittest firemen strip off and pose to raise money for charity.

Filled with toned physiques and adorable animals, this year there's also a special focus on the firefighters who tackled the devastating Australian bushfires.

Now in its 28th year, the Australian Firefighters calendars are the world's most popular charity calendars.

Proceeds from the 2021 calendars will be donating to native animal charities that are supporting fragile wildlife.

All 6 calendars can be purchased at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com.


