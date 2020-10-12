'Flawed Project Big Picture had no hope' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 08:17s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Flawed Project Big Picture had no hope' David Dein says Project Big Picture had 'more holes than a golf course' and offers some advice to the owners of the so-called big six in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘Theft of hope’: What the papers are saying about Project Big Picture – PF While most journalists are aghast, but David Conn in The Guardian offers a different perspective

Team Talk - Published 3 days ago







Tweets about this