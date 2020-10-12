Global  
 

'Flawed Project Big Picture had no hope'

David Dein says Project Big Picture had 'more holes than a golf course' and offers some advice to the owners of the so-called big six in the Premier League.


‘Theft of hope’: What the papers are saying about Project Big Picture – PF

While most journalists are aghast, but David Conn in The Guardian offers a different perspective
Premier League rejects Project Big Picture [Video]

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent..

PL clubs reject Project Big Picture, L1 & L2 bailout agreed [Video]

PL clubs reject Project Big Picture, L1 & L2 bailout agreed

Sky Sports News reporter James Cole has the latest on the power struggle that could define the future of the English game, after Premier League clubs reject Project Big Picture but agree to create an..

Oliver Dowden dismisses Project Big Picture plans as a ‘latest wheeze’ [Video]

Oliver Dowden dismisses Project Big Picture plans as a ‘latest wheeze’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden described the proposals as “a distraction atbest” and added: “I hope the EFL will stop being distracted by this latestwheeze.”

