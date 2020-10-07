Coronavirus: Oxford scientists develop a 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test|Oneindia News

As the race to develop the Coronavirus vaccine rages on across the world, Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes.

The scientists added that it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses.

The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.

The researches say that the device is able to detect the coronavirus and distinguish it from other viruses with high accuracy.

