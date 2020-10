FBI issues warning for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 days ago FBI issues warning for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month It's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI is issuing a warning. Online scams are even more common now during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVEN MORE COMMON NOW DURING THEPANDEMIC.CRIMINALS ARE POSING ASGOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND OTHERPEOPLE...IN HOPES OF GETTING THEIR HANDSON YOUR STIMULUS CHECKS ORUNEMPLOYMENT.THE F-B-I SAYS...BEWARE OF ANYONE NOT WILLING TOMEET IN PERSON OR ONLYCOMMUNICATING BY EMAIL OR TEXT.AGENT JEFFREY REISING: WHY CANI NOT TALK TO THIS PERSON FACETO FACE USING SOME OF THE TECHAVAILABLE.WHY CAN'T I INTERACT, WHY ISALL OF OUR COMMUNICATION ONTEXT.IF YOU THINK YOU MIGHT BE THETARGET OF AN ONLINE SCAM...BE SURE TO FILE A COMPLAINTWITH THE F-B-I AT I-C-3.GOV.COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIESACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE TAKING