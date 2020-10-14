Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency
Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.
Thai protest rivals in show of force in BangkokThai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on either side of a Bangkok street on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations. Libby Hogan reports.
Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decreeGovernment action follows months of student-led street protests that saw king’s motorcade heckled.
Thailand: PM declares state of emergency as police disperse protesters outside his officePolice said they arrested more than 20 people for violating the state of emergency. They have not been officially charged.
Riot police forcefully disperse protesters after Thai government declares state of emergency