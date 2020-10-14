Global  
 

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.


Thai situation 'tantamount to a coup' say protesters as they defy ban on political gatherings

 Hundreds of Thai protesters have demonstrated in Bangkok in defiance of a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action. ......
Thailand declares a state of emergency due to protests in Bangkok

 The Thai Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in protest of a rally in the capital, Bangkok. Protesters have demanded the resignation of the Prime..
Thai protests: PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok to combat protests

 Prayuth Chan-ocha has invoked a state of emergency decree in Bangkok to combat pro-democracy protests.
Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok [Video]

Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok

Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on either side of a Bangkok street on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations. Libby Hogan reports.

The Thai Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in protest of a rally in the capital,...
Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decree [Video]

Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decree

Government action follows months of student-led street protests that saw king’s motorcade heckled.

Thailand: PM declares state of emergency as police disperse protesters outside his office [Video]

Thailand: PM declares state of emergency as police disperse protesters outside his office

Police said they arrested more than 20 people for violating the state of emergency. They have not been officially charged.

Riot police forcefully disperse protesters after Thai government declares state of emergency [Video]

Riot police forcefully disperse protesters after Thai government declares state of emergency

