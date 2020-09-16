Honest Thief: Liam Neeson ‘Seeking Redemption’

Action hero Liam Neeson plays a bank robber seeking redemption in a new film titled ‘Honest Thief’.

The 68-year-old star confesses it’s the redemption of the characters that drew him to the role.

Neeson also reveals he wanted to work with Kate Walsh, who plays his love interest in the film, for a long time.

Report by Avagninag.

