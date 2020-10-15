Ratings Scam: BARC suspends rating for TV news channels for 3 months|Oneindia News

As the Television ratings row rages on, Television ratings agency BARC has decided to pause weekly ratings for news channels for three months to review and augment the current standards of data.

The suspension of ratings applies to all English, Hindi, regional and business news channels.

At least five people have been arrested by Mumbai Police in the scam.The agency will continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language.

The News Broadcasters Association which represents private news channels in the country has welcomed BARC's move.

Republic TV is among the three channels being investigated for allegedly meddling with the ratings and using them to spread fake narratives and gain ad revenues.

The two others are local channels in Maharashtra called Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.