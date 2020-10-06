Kamala Harris Suspends Campaign
Business Insider is reporting that Sen.
Kamala Harris is canceling her campaign travel through Sunday.
The move came after the Biden/Harris campaign announced two people in her campaign traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
Harris' communications director Liz Allen and a flight crew member recently tested positive for the disease.
Harris was not in close contact with either individual.
She will still halt in-person campaigning out of an abundance of caution.