Kamala Harris Suspends Campaign

Business Insider is reporting that Sen.

Kamala Harris is canceling her campaign travel through Sunday.

The move came after the Biden/Harris campaign announced two people in her campaign traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris' communications director Liz Allen and a flight crew member recently tested positive for the disease.

Harris was not in close contact with either individual.

She will still halt in-person campaigning out of an abundance of caution.