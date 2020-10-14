Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19
President Trump's youngest son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 some time after the president and first lady tested positive.
Melania shared the story in an article on the White House website.
TESTED POSITIVE.MELANIA SHARED THE STORY IN ANARTICLE ON THE WHITE HOUSEWEBSITE.SHE SAYS BARRON IS A "STRONGTEENAGER" AND DIDN'T SHOW ANYSYMPTOMS-- AND THAT HE HASSINCE TESTED NEGATIVE.MELANIA SAYS HER OWN SYMPTOMSINCLUDED BODY ACHES, A COUGH,HEADACHES AND FATIGUE.SHE ALSO SAID SHE RECOVEREDWITH VITAMINS AND HEALTHY FOOD.YEARS AFTER EBOLA CAUSED AN
