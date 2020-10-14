Global  
 

Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Trump's youngest son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 some time after the president and first lady tested positive.

Melania shared the story in an article on the White House website.

TESTED POSITIVE.MELANIA SHARED THE STORY IN ANARTICLE ON THE WHITE HOUSEWEBSITE.SHE SAYS BARRON IS A "STRONGTEENAGER" AND DIDN'T SHOW ANYSYMPTOMS-- AND THAT HE HASSINCE TESTED NEGATIVE.MELANIA SAYS HER OWN SYMPTOMSINCLUDED BODY ACHES, A COUGH,HEADACHES AND FATIGUE.SHE ALSO SAID SHE RECOVEREDWITH VITAMINS AND HEALTHY FOOD.YEARS AFTER EBOLA CAUSED AN




First lady Melania Trump said Barron Trump tested positive for the virus after she and the president...
The first lady said Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms.
First Lady Melania Trump has a statement out today on recovering from the coronavirus, disclosing that Barron Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus.
US President Donald Trump says son Barron is "free" from coronavirus after First Lady Melania revealed he tested positive to the disease earlier this month. After she and Mr Trump also tested positive.

President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition.

The First Lady on Wednesday revealed that Barron Trump, the president's youngest son, tested positive for the coronavirus.

