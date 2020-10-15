'Difficult winter': London tightens lockdown

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.
London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “secular” comment. Raut said the prime minister, President, governor, chief ministers taking oath have to follow secularism. The Shiv Sena leader said the temples in Maharashtra have not been opened in view of public health and safety amid the pandemic. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Koshyari engaged in a war of words over the reopening of temples in the state. The Uddhav-government has not allowed temples to re-open in view of Covid-19. Guv Koshyari asked if the Maharashtra CM had “turned secular”. Responding to his comments, Uddhav asked Koshyari to not question his “Hindutva”. Watch the full video for more details.
