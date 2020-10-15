Global  
 

'Difficult winter': London tightens lockdown

'Difficult winter': London tightens lockdown

London is joining a growing number of European cities going into stricter lockdown, as the UK battles a second wave of COVID-19.

Lucy Fielder reports.


Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol [Video]

Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions.

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England [Video]

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.

Covid-19: How will London and Essex cope with Tier 2 rules?

 People in London, Essex and York will be banned from meeting people outside their home from Saturday.
BBC News
London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions

London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.

'Difficult winter ahead': London goes into stricter lockdown

London will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a...
The Age - Published


