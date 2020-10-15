'Difficult winter': London tightens lockdown

Watch: Sanjay Raut counters Governor Koshyari over ‘secular’ jibe at Uddhav



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “secular” comment. Raut said the prime minister, President, governor, chief ministers taking oath have to follow secularism. The Shiv Sena leader said the temples in Maharashtra have not been opened in view of public health and safety amid the pandemic. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Koshyari engaged in a war of words over the reopening of temples in the state. The Uddhav-government has not allowed temples to re-open in view of Covid-19. Guv Koshyari asked if the Maharashtra CM had “turned secular”. Responding to his comments, Uddhav asked Koshyari to not question his “Hindutva”. Watch the full video for more details.

