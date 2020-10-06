Global  
 

Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court "an exercise in raw political power."


Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls [Video]

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Forget C-SPAN, let's hold a séance. As an originalist, let me give you 3/5 of my mind.

 If a Founder is busy plundering indigenous people or finding wood for his dentures, I go with whatever policy is favored by current Republican leaders.
USATODAY.com

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot request forms

 The Trump campaign and Republican Party filed lawsuits to invalidate absentee ballot request forms pre-filled with voters' personal information.
CBS News

Watch live: Final day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

 Republicans have the votes to send her confirmation to the full Senate for a vote, although the committee is expected to delay the vote until next week.
CBS News

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett grilled during third day of her confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett seems to be on her way to becoming Justice Barrett after three days of confirmation hearings. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views [Video]

Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views

During the marathon second day of her Senate confirmation hearing.

America’s internet wasn’t prepared for online school

 Falls Village, Connecticut, is part of the Region One school district. It has a population of 538. | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith / Buyenlarge/Getty..
The Verge

2 Former Bridgeport City Officials Plead Guilty to Rigging Hiring Process

 Armando J. Perez, a former police chief of Bridgeport, Conn., and David Dunn, a former acting personnel director, admitted to fixing the hiring process to ensure..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris' Hilarious Reaction to Fly on Mike Pence's Head

 Sen. Kamala Harris isn't taking the fly bait from Rachel Maddow ... refusing to talk about the one that camped out on Mike Pence's head for 2 minutes. The..
TMZ.com

Sen. Kamala Harris cancels trips after two linked to campaign test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, canceled campaign trips to key battleground states through Sunday after two people associated with..
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden prepare for competing town halls

 All eyes will be on both presidential candidates Thursday night as they get set for their competing town halls. This comes after a planned second debate was..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

TRP scam: Supreme Court asks Republic TV to go to high court

 Republic TV has now withdrawn its plea from the top court.
DNA

Last day of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court hearings to feature debate, character witnesses

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court tomorrow then hear from experts and witnesses.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused by human activities, despite overwhelming agreement among..
WorldNews

Federal Judge Strikes Down Waiting Period for Abortion in Tennessee

 The ruling, which called the state’s 48-hour waiting period “gratuitously demeaning,” came at a pivotal moment for abortion access, as the Senate considers..
NYTimes.com

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead..

