Brasa Squares Off Against Red Cow In Takeout Challenge Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Brasa Squares Off Against Red Cow In Takeout Challenge Alex Roberts from Brasa shows off a pork bowl recipe (3:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 15, 2020 0

