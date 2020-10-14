Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a national circuit break option rather than this regional approach". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Action hero Liam Neeson plays a bank robber seeking redemption in a new film titled ‘Honest Thief’.
The 68-year-old star confesses it’s the redemption of the characters that drew him to the role.
Neeson also reveals he wanted to work with Kate Walsh, who plays his love interest in the film, for a long time. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn