Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions.

Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy".

Report by Thomasl.

