Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions.

Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy".

Report by Thomasl.

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham [Video]

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

 Mayor Andy Burnham says leaders are 'fighting back for fairness' in talks with the government.
BBC News

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

 The north-west England region will join the highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands.
BBC News

Covid-19: Talks continue over new restrictions for parts of England

 Greater Manchester and Lancashire are among the areas at risk of being placed under "very high alert".
BBC News

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a national circuit break option rather than this regional approach". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

