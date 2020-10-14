Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair".

Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work".

Report by Thomasl.

