Xi Jinping tells troops to be prepared for war & other news | Oneindia News

Xi Jinping tells troops to prepare for war; IAF team in France, prepares for next batch of Rafale; Hathras victim's family seeks trial in Delhi; Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence raided in search of Aditya Alva; Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with Mehbooba Mufti; Sena tells PM to recall Governor to preserve Raj Bhavan's 'prestige'.

The latest news at 9 pm.

