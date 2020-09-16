Xi Jinping tells troops to be prepared for war & other news | Oneindia News
Xi Jinping tells troops to be prepared for war & other news | Oneindia News
Xi Jinping tells troops to prepare for war; IAF team in France, prepares for next batch of Rafale; Hathras victim's family seeks trial in Delhi; Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence raided in search of Aditya Alva; Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with Mehbooba Mufti; Sena tells PM to recall Governor to preserve Raj Bhavan's 'prestige'.
The latest news at 9 pm.
#XiJinping #VivekOberoi #GupkarDeclaration