Mahant Balak Das slams Congress's Udit Raj over tweet against Kumbh Mela spending

The Peethadheeshwar of Patalpuri Math, Mahant Balak Das slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his tweet against 'Kumbh Mela'.

"Nowadays, new trend is going around leaders to be secular.

These kinds of leaders are opposing their own Sanatana Dharma.

I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not?

This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das.

Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'.

"No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government.

The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.