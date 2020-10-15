Mahant Balak Das slams Congress's Udit Raj over tweet against Kumbh Mela spending

I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not?
This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das.
Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'.
"No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government.
The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.
National Spokesperson of AICC Udit Raj sparked controversy with his tweet, which he deleted later. In his tweet he said that "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn't have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong." On his tweet he said, "Religion should be separate from the political party and state government should not interfere or encourage or discourage any political religion." Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader by saying, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure". Udit Raj later tweeted that he is restoring his tweet and is ready to debate.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after reports said that the Congress said it would fight the upcoming District Development Council elections on its own. Abdullah denied the reports, and said that Ghulam Ahmed Mir had met him and said that the Congress will fight the polls as part of the alliance. The Gupkar alliance wants restoration of J&K's special status. Rivals PDP and NC joined hands to lead the alliance which includes other smaller parties. Watch the full video for more.
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury slammed Centre for imposing demonetisation on the countrymen. He demanded apology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing demonetisation. "If you're really honest Modi ji then you should apologise to people for your wrong decision of demonetisation," he said. PM Modi-led government announced demonetisation in the country on November 08, 2016.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president on Nov 09 said that he is not "enemy" of the nation but is of BJP. Farooq Abdullah said, "We are not nation's enemies. We are enemies of BJP. They want to isolate Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians from each other. We believe in India of Mahatma Gandhi - where everyone is equal. I will shut them up after elections."
A large number of Sindhi activists and residents took to streets and protested against what they call illegal occupation of their land by Pakistan. Held under the banner of 'Sindhudesh Freedom Movement', the demonstration was aimed at demanding freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The floats demonstrators carried read "Sindhudesh is our vision, mission, destiny and motherland". People also held pictures of Sindhi political activists and leaders who have been abducted or killed for their Sindhi nationalism. While Pakistan's constitution recognizes Sindh as its province, activists say that the region has for decades been subjected to state-sponsored atrocities. Home to the majority of Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis and other minorities, the region has been discriminated against with impunity. It is this region which reports cases of hate crime, anti-minority crime, forced conversions and marriages on almost every day basis. Any resistance against fundamentalism is muzzled with police high handedness and the activists are labelled as terrorists.
An epicentre of faiths..... a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered..... the Dargah of Hazrat Sayyad Afzaluddin Ameer Maah situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities. Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness.
A man from Hardoi climbed atop a water tank along with his family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Family demanded action from Hardoi administration against local goons, who allegedly attempted to grab their property and encroached upon their house. They threatened to commit suicide if their demands are not fulfilled. One of the villagers said, "Police is taking care of them, they are being provided food."
A large number of migratory Siberian birds seen at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Nov 08. "People come here and watch birds, presence of these birds enhance environment," said birdwatcher. The birds migrate to countries with suitable weather conditions during winters.
In Prayagraj, Durga Puja Pandal organizers is ready to welcome devotees but with precautions. Due to COVID-19, Durga Puja will be different this year. No person will be allowed at the pandal without face-mask and following 'do gaj ki doori' is mandatory. "We are following government's protocols, thermal checking will be done at entry gate and we have separated entry and exit gates. Pandal will be sanitized regularly," said Shambhu Chaudhary, Durga Pandal Orgnizer.
Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya encouraged Mizoram to develop its agriculture but also mentioned to carry out the activities on their own soil. Parimal Suklabaidya said, "We encourage Mizoram to develop its agriculture but they should do it on their own soil. Even today their people are occupying 1.5 km of our land near the state border. We've been requesting them to go back."
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."