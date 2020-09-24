Thailand protests: Hundreds of protesters gather in Bangkok, defying ban

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergencyHundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.
Protesters wear crop tops to mock Thai king in 'daring' demonstration against the monarchyProtesters mocking the Thai king wore crop tops and sprayed a democracy plaque outside the Thai parliament this afternoon (September 24).
One demonstrator wore a white crop top similar to the..
Protesters stick democracy plaques on gates of Thai parliamentProtesters stuck hundreds of democracy plaques on the gates of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday evening (September 24).
The small gold circle inscribed with a "power to the people"..
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Bangkok as King visits countryAnti-government protesters gathered outside the Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (September 24) as King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrived for a brief to mark Prince Mahidol Day.