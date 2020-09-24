Global  
 

Thailand protests: Hundreds of protesters gather in Bangkok, defying ban

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency [Video]

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Thai situation 'tantamount to a coup' say protesters as they defy ban on political gatherings

 Hundreds of Thai protesters have demonstrated in Bangkok in defiance of a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action. ......
WorldNews

Thailand declares a state of emergency due to protests in Bangkok

 The Thai Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in protest of a rally in the capital, Bangkok. Protesters have demanded the resignation of the Prime..
WorldNews

Thai protests: PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok to combat protests

 Prayuth Chan-ocha has invoked a state of emergency decree in Bangkok to combat pro-democracy protests.
BBC News

Protesters wear crop tops to mock Thai king in 'daring' demonstration against the monarchy [Video]

Protesters wear crop tops to mock Thai king in 'daring' demonstration against the monarchy

Protesters mocking the Thai king wore crop tops and sprayed a democracy plaque outside the Thai parliament this afternoon (September 24). One demonstrator wore a white crop top similar to the..

Credit: Newsflare
Protesters stick democracy plaques on gates of Thai parliament [Video]

Protesters stick democracy plaques on gates of Thai parliament

Protesters stuck hundreds of democracy plaques on the gates of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday evening (September 24). The small gold circle inscribed with a "power to the people"..

Credit: Newsflare
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Bangkok as King visits country [Video]

Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Bangkok as King visits country

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (September 24) as King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrived for a brief to mark Prince Mahidol Day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO