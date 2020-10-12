What To Expect From Thursday's Presidential Town Halls

On Thursday, there will be competing town halls between Pres.

Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

CNN reports that at 8 p.m.

ET, Trump is set to take questions from voters on NBC.

Biden will be doing so at the same time on ABC.

The Trump town hall lasts an hour; Biden's lasts 90 minutes.

The President will be asked about his bout with COVID-19.

Biden and Trump weigh in on Capitol Hill's stimulus fight.