What To Expect From Thursday's Presidential Town Halls
On Thursday, there will be competing town halls between Pres.
Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
CNN reports that at 8 p.m.
ET, Trump is set to take questions from voters on NBC.
Biden will be doing so at the same time on ABC.
The Trump town hall lasts an hour; Biden's lasts 90 minutes.
The President will be asked about his bout with COVID-19.
Biden and Trump weigh in on Capitol Hill's stimulus fight.