Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Interview: Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation hearing — Day 4

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Interview: Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation hearing — Day 4
Pedro Rivera reports

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Protesters, supporters gather outside SCOTUS for Amy Coney Barrett's hearings

Amy Coney Barrett protesters could be heard saying, "No confirmation until inauguration," while...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News


‘It Was a Freak Show!’: John Kennedy Uses Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing to Rail at Brett Kavanaugh’s Hearing

As Senator *John Kennedy* (R-LA) spoke at *Amy Coney Barrett's* hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
Mediaite - Published

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS nominee

Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham announced late Saturday that confirmation hearings would begin...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

danvock

Dan Vock RT @BrianMackey: Today on @21stShow: an interview with @SenatorDurbin on this week’s SCOTUS confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barret… 2 hours ago

BrianMackey

Brian Mackey Today on @21stShow: an interview with @SenatorDurbin on this week’s SCOTUS confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney… https://t.co/K6v0r66ziI 3 hours ago

Baggerazzi

Michael Corleone💎🇺🇸 You can't get a job @Walmart by avoiding answering ANY questions on the Job Interview but @LindseyGrahamSC &… https://t.co/51dlZvQdVY 14 hours ago

Isalifeone

Gail💙🇺🇲🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊💙 Unearthed video from 2016 in a CBS News interview with Amy Coney Barrett shows her warning of Supreme Court appoint… https://t.co/ByCMGVZmfy 14 hours ago

EyeOnAlaska

Chuck Berray How cool is it to have a job interview where you just keep refusing to answer the questions or list your qualificat… https://t.co/2WO7e58cB8 15 hours ago

RETTIWTGMM

RETTIWTGMM @kylegriffin1 @smartdissent WHO claims the separation of mother and 👶child is a "hot political debate?" Certainly… https://t.co/8UrJhXDh2i 16 hours ago

quasiasher

Asher Stockler RT @katie_rayford: Listen to this great @mjs_DC interview on @TheTakeaway about the SCOTUS confirmation hearing (so far), the history of co… 19 hours ago

sstrumello

Scott Strumello RT @TheAdvocateMag: FYI: 1) We're quoting a gay man who came out in 1972, in an interview about a TV musical. 2) The outdated term "sexua… 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word [Video]

Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court "an exercise in raw political power."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Senate Judiciary Committee To Vote On Sending Supreme Court Nomination To Full Senate [Video]

Senate Judiciary Committee To Vote On Sending Supreme Court Nomination To Full Senate

Skyler Henry reports Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked about voting rights, healthcare and other topics on her second and last day of questioning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views [Video]

Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views

During the marathon second day of her Senate confirmation hearing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published