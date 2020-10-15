Global  
 

Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards'

Demi Lovato Brings Her Powerful Voice to 2020 Billboard Music Awards After Max Ehrich Breakup

Newly single Demi Lovato knows how to make a comeback. The singer took the stage at the 2020...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Upworthy•Just Jared Jr•FOXNews.com


Demi Lovato's 'Vote' Message Muzzled By NBC During Billboard Awards

Demi Lovato performed her new song with a message for viewers to "VOTE" ... but when it aired on NBC...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•FOXNews.com


Demi Lovato Performs New Political Song 'Commander in Chief' for First Time at BBMAs 2020

Demi Lovato sits behind the piano and belts out her new song while on stage at the 2020 Billboard...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Upworthy



Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career [Video]

Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career

Demi Lovato is standing by her controversial new single, which attacks U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting she values "integrity" over record sales.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen [Video]

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published
Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul [Video]

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published