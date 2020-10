Kamala Harris canceling all campaign travel through this weekend, after two people involved with the campaign test positive for Covid-19.

Kamala Harris canceled in-person campaigning through Sunday after the test result for her...

Steve Liell RT @seanhannity : JUST IN: Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Campaign Insider Tests Positive for CoVID-19 https://t.co/qb6bZfLR7S 2 minutes ago

Horton Can't wait to hear all the MSM "news" talking heads talking non-stop about how irresponsible @SenKamalaHarris must… https://t.co/0oy3sLWMAH 2 minutes ago