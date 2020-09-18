European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will it look like?View on euronews
The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews
In recent years, citizens of EU countries have taken to the streets, protesting against what they saw as democratic backsliding. The European Commission has introduced ways to limit regression on rule of law. We explain the issue that is shaking the EU's foundations.