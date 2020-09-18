Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Greek PM, EU Commission chief call on Ankara to reduce tension

 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that “Turkey has to undertake the necessary steps to..
WorldNews
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness [Video]

EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will it look like?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law [Video]

European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law

The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 19:48Published
The Rule of Law: what is it and why is it important? [Video]

The Rule of Law: what is it and why is it important?

In recent years, citizens of EU countries have taken to the streets, protesting against what they saw as democratic backsliding. The European Commission has introduced ways to limit regression on rule of law. We explain the issue that is shaking the EU's foundations.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Europe's plan to become the first carbon-neutral continent | Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

Europe's plan to become the first carbon-neutral continent | Ursula von der Leyen

With the ambitious goal of becoming the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, the European Union has committed to creating a greener world for future generations. In this bold talk, Ursula von der..

Credit: TED     Duration: 05:48Published
Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J. [Video]

Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J.

200 people attended the president's fundraiser, which he traveled to after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease [Video]

Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease

Like any other case, President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test will set into motion a series of events designed to determine who the president might have been in close contact with. That..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:08Published