EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Among the blockages to a post-Brexit trade deal, is the battle for control of fishing rights.


Brexit: EU leaders call for UK trade talks to continue

 The EU wants to keep pushing for a deal beyond the end-of-week deadline set by Boris Johnson.
BBC News
Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

 BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert!: most likely nothing will happen...
WorldNews

EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and one organization over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader..
WorldNews

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations [Video]

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

