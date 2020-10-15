EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations



Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.

