Democrats blast 'sham' Barrett hearings

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday scheduled an Oct.

22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections.


Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word [Video]

Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court "an exercise in raw political power."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Judge Amy Coney Barrett grilled during third day of her confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett seems to be on her way to becoming Justice Barrett after three days of confirmation hearings. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views [Video]

Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views

During the marathon second day of her Senate confirmation hearing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Kamala Harris' Hilarious Reaction to Fly on Mike Pence's Head

 Sen. Kamala Harris isn't taking the fly bait from Rachel Maddow ... refusing to talk about the one that camped out on Mike Pence's head for 2 minutes. The..
TMZ.com

Sen. Kamala Harris cancels trips after two linked to campaign test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, canceled campaign trips to key battleground states through Sunday after two people associated with..
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls [Video]

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

Forget C-SPAN, let's hold a séance. As an originalist, let me give you 3/5 of my mind.

 If a Founder is busy plundering indigenous people or finding wood for his dentures, I go with whatever policy is favored by current Republican leaders.
USATODAY.com

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot request forms

 The Trump campaign and Republican Party filed lawsuits to invalidate absentee ballot request forms pre-filled with voters' personal information.
CBS News

Last day of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court hearings to feature debate, character witnesses

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court tomorrow then hear from experts and witnesses.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 15 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com

Lindsay Graham praises Judge Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

 The head of the US Senate panel conducting the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Superme Court called her nomination "historic" saying it was..
SBS
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Watch live: Final day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

 Republicans have the votes to send her confirmation to the full Senate for a vote, although the committee is expected to delay the vote until next week.
CBS News

Senate finishes day three of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

 After three days of confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett finished taking questions from Senators on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter..
CBS News

NCAA petitions U.S. Supreme Court in bid to preserve amateurism

 A day after the NCAA announced rules change proposals to help athletes make money, it went to the Supreme Court to prevent athletes from getting more.
USATODAY.com

TRP scam: Supreme Court asks Republic TV to go to Bombay High Court

 Republic TV has now withdrawn its plea from the top court.
DNA

TRP scam: Supreme Court asks Republic TV to go to high court

 Republic TV has now withdrawn its plea from the top court.
DNA

Amy Coney Barrett hearings leave Republicans proud, Democrats decrying 'sham'

Three long days of Supreme Court confirmation hearings ended much like how they began: Republicans...
FOXNews.com - Published

Democrats at Barrett confirmation hearing focus on health law, even as they label proceedings a ‘sham’

Democrats focused on the Affordable Care Act in their opening statements Monday morning at the...
ABA Journal - Published

‘This Hearing is a Sham’: Amy Klobuchar Buries Barrett Confirmation Proceeding in Blistering Opener

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is condemning the Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation...
Mediaite - Published


Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Confirm If She Believes Climate Change Is Real [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Confirm If She Believes Climate Change Is Real

Amy Coney Barrett has dodged Democrats’ questions all week on policy matters. Her silence has been defeaning for some during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. But on Wednesday, she..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Democrats Probe Amy Coney Barrett's Past Opinions On Day 3 Of Supreme Court Nomination Hearings [Video]

Democrats Probe Amy Coney Barrett's Past Opinions On Day 3 Of Supreme Court Nomination Hearings

On Capitol Hill, it was another long day in the Senate Judiciary spotlight for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and a controversial comment from committee chair Senator Lindsey Graham during the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life' [Video]

Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'

On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published