Democrats blast 'sham' Barrett hearings

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.

