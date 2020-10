California Man Sentenced In Maryland To 3 Years In Prison For Conspiracy To Commit Mail, Wire Fraud Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published 44 seconds ago California Man Sentenced In Maryland To 3 Years In Prison For Conspiracy To Commit Mail, Wire Fraud A California man was sentenced in Maryland to three years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain goods using what appeared to be a military e-mail address, according to court documents. 0

