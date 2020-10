Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 09:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the government of treating the region like a 'sacrificial lamb' over lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham



The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:27 Published 59 minutes ago