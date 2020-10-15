Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand.

Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to disperse crowds in the Thai capital.

The movement demands new elections, a more democratic constitution (with some asking for monarchy reform), and an end to the intimidation of activists.

Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government.

Prayuth was appointed Prime Minister in 2019 following a controversial election.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn