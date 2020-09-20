Embrace your fears this Halloween!

Velocity Arts and Entertainment is a San Francisco-based entertainment company known for blending art and technology into dynamic live performances.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s Halloween plans have dramatically changed.

“On Halloween, we are doing shows for other people, for private clients, for companies, corporations and such…that really ended.

Halloween has been canceled,” founder Gregangelo Herrera shares.

But Herrera’s passion for performing and Halloween inspired him to conjure up “Phantasma: Embrace Your Fears” a fun, nighttime, outdoor experience, intended for groups sheltering-in-place.

“It’s not exactly a haunted house.

It’s an immersive experience a little bit more on the ...