Kamala Harris Temporarily Cancels Campaign Travel After Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Kamala Harris Temporarily Cancels Campaign Travel After Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 The Biden campaign said Thursday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be suspending her campaign travel until October 18, because two people involved in the campaign have tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

