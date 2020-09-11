Widespread rainfall likely in Karnataka's coastal areas on Oct 16: IMD

Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15. The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices. People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state. Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution. Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes. The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.
Downpour led to severe water-logging in parts of Hyderabad. Water gushed into residential areas. "Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers," predicts India Metrological Department. State Disaster Response Force and Fire Department carried out rescue operation in Toli Chowki area.
Speaking to ANI, Director of Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, R Babri spoke about cyclone forecast. He said, "The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada today morning. Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Telangana." "Deep depression crossed North Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada today with sustained winds of 55-65 km/hour. Rain bands are currently seen over coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts," he added.
Speaking to media in Bengaluru on October 14, Karnataka Congress president, DK Shivakumar spoke on Central Crime Branch's (CCB) chargesheet naming two Congress corporators in Bengaluru violence. He said, "It is a conspiracy by the BJP-led state government. They are naming our corporators to cover their failure. We don't accept this and will fight it legally."
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.
The first 'Kisan Rail' from South India arrived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on September 11. The train started from Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu on September 09 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Train provides fast transport connectivity between Ananthapuramu to New Delhi as it covers a distance of over 2100 Km.