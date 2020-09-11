Global  
 

Widespread rainfall likely in Karnataka's coastal areas on Oct 16: IMD

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Bengaluru IMD Director, CS Patil informed that coastal areas in Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rainfall on October 16, while Bengaluru city will witness light showers.

"Widespread rain on Oct 15, 16 and scattered rain on 17, 18 and 19 Oct likely to occur in Coastal Karnataka.

Scattered rain will occur on Oct 15 and isolated rain from Oct 16-19 in North-interior Karnataka.

Scattered rain till Oct 19, likely to occur in South-interior Karnataka.

Light rain in Bengaluru city," said CS Patil.


Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Flood-like situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka; NDRF undertakes rescue operation

 Flood-like situation has occurred in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka following heavy rainfall in both the states. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF)..
IndiaTimes

Heavy rainfall leaves 32 dead in Telangana; Hyd streets flooded

 At least 23 people were killed in Telangana on Wednesday after a deep depression passed over the state, unleashing heavy rain and widespread destruction. Heavy..
IndiaTimes

31 people dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra; heavy damage in Karnataka

 Twenty-five deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep..
IndiaTimes
Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates [Video]

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15. The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices. People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state. Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution. Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes. The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Rainfall triggers severe water-logging in Hyderabad [Video]

Rainfall triggers severe water-logging in Hyderabad

Downpour led to severe water-logging in parts of Hyderabad. Water gushed into residential areas. "Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers," predicts India Metrological Department. State Disaster Response Force and Fire Department carried out rescue operation in Toli Chowki area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Rain bands currently seen over AP's coastal districts: IMD on cyclone warning [Video]

Rain bands currently seen over AP's coastal districts: IMD on cyclone warning

Speaking to ANI, Director of Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, R Babri spoke about cyclone forecast. He said, "The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada today morning. Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Telangana." "Deep depression crossed North Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada today with sustained winds of 55-65 km/hour. Rain bands are currently seen over coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Bengaluru violence: DK Shivakumar smells BJP conspiracy after two Congress leaders named in chargesheet [Video]

Bengaluru violence: DK Shivakumar smells BJP conspiracy after two Congress leaders named in chargesheet

Speaking to media in Bengaluru on October 14, Karnataka Congress president, DK Shivakumar spoke on Central Crime Branch's (CCB) chargesheet naming two Congress corporators in Bengaluru violence. He said, "It is a conspiracy by the BJP-led state government. They are naming our corporators to cover their failure. We don't accept this and will fight it legally."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru [Video]

Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:53Published

South India South India Place in India

First 'Kisan Rail' from Ananthapuramu carrying 332 tonnes of vegetables, fruits reaches Delhi [Video]

First 'Kisan Rail' from Ananthapuramu carrying 332 tonnes of vegetables, fruits reaches Delhi

The first 'Kisan Rail' from South India arrived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on September 11. The train started from Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu on September 09 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Train provides fast transport connectivity between Ananthapuramu to New Delhi as it covers a distance of over 2100 Km.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

