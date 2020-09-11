Widespread rainfall likely in Karnataka's coastal areas on Oct 16: IMD

Bengaluru IMD Director, CS Patil informed that coastal areas in Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rainfall on October 16, while Bengaluru city will witness light showers.

"Widespread rain on Oct 15, 16 and scattered rain on 17, 18 and 19 Oct likely to occur in Coastal Karnataka.

Scattered rain will occur on Oct 15 and isolated rain from Oct 16-19 in North-interior Karnataka.

Scattered rain till Oct 19, likely to occur in South-interior Karnataka.

Light rain in Bengaluru city," said CS Patil.