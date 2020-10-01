Moradabad schools gearing up to reopen from Oct 19
Moradabad schools gearing up to reopen from Oct 19
After the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in a graded manner from October 15, and further left it to states do decide whether to reopen or not, schools in Uttar Pradesh will welcome students from October 19.
A school in Moradabad is undertaking all COVID precautions.
"Sanitisation and thermal screening arrangements are underway.
No student will be forced to attend school.
Those who don't have access to e-classes or have queries can come to school with the permission of their guardian," said District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS).
