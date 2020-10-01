Moradabad schools gearing up to reopen from Oct 19

Global  
 

After the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in a graded manner from October 15, and further left it to states do decide whether to reopen or not, schools in Uttar Pradesh will welcome students from October 19.

A school in Moradabad is undertaking all COVID precautions.

"Sanitisation and thermal screening arrangements are underway.

No student will be forced to attend school.

Those who don't have access to e-classes or have queries can come to school with the permission of their guardian," said District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS).


