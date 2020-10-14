Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:35s - Published Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend