Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis.

Gloria Tso reports.


