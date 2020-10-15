Global  
 

Manchester: Pushing Back

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:59s - Published
Manchester: Pushing Back

Manchester: Pushing Back

Jason Farrell spent the week in Manchester to find out why the arts community is so opposed to going into a Tier 3 lockdown.


Related videos from verified sources

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' [Video]

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb'

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the government of treating the region like a 'sacrificial lamb' over lockdown.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:26Published
Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:27Published