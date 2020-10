Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) shared a maskless hug after the conclusion of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 0

