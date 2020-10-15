Med students are dragging a clothing company over its 'sexist' ad for female scrubs

A medical apparel company is facing backlash over a “sexist” advertisement targeted at female doctors.The retailer, Figs, has apologized and removed the “insensitive” video from its website, after hundreds of nurses, doctors and medical students sounded off against the ad online.In the now-removed clip, a female doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.), can be seen modeling a pair of scrubs while reading a book, titled “Medical Terminology for Dummies,” upside down.The video immediately spawned reactions on Twitter, including from med student Brenna H, who called it “unforgivable”.“As a current DO student and future physician, the disrespect for female physicians and DOs exhibited in this ad (attached since it was removed from your website) is unforgivable,” she wrote.Brenna H’s post drew hundreds of retweets, and responses from other medical professionals.The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine issued a statement in response to the ad.

On Facebook, the group demanded an apology from Figs.“We are outraged that in 2020, women physicians and doctors of osteopathic medicine are still attacked in thoughtless and ignorant marketing campaigns,” the organization wrote on Oct.

13.Figs apologized for the ad later that day, removing the clip and releasing a statement on Twitter.“From us, to you.

We are incredibly sorry.

We are making changes.

Together we will move forward,” the company tweeted