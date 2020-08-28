Global  
 

College student creeped out by landlord’s ‘sexist’ comments: ‘None of his business'

A college student’s landlord isn’t renewing her lease because he doesn’t like how she dresses.The woman went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to see if his excuse was valid.She believes the issue is that when she initially met the landlord she was dressed up.

But she doesn’t do so on a regular basis.

The student rents from a family of seven.“As you would in a situation where you’re trying to impress someone I put effort into my appearance: clean shirt, jacket, knee-length skirt, stockings, good shoes, little bit of makeup,” she wrote.She scored the apartment and moved in.

But then her nine-month review came up and the landlord had some opinions.“The husband said that I ‘wasn’t’ what he expected when he first met me.'

He didn’t have any real complaints except that I didn’t watch the kids as much as they wanted,” she explained .“And also that I wasn’t as put together as I originally seemed.

He admitted that I was very tidy and otherwise great to live with, he just expected me to ‘look better’ when I was at home”.She wasn’t exactly excited to hear an evaluation of her looks.“I got the creeps,” she said.

“Maybe I should’ve put more effort into looking nice at home but honestly uni study kicks my a-- and I like being able to relax at home”.Reddit agreed that the guy was being a creep.“Frankly, his comments are creepy and sexist,” one user wrote


