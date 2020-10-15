Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
Team coverage of hot temperatures and high winds raising fire danger and triggering a PSPS event in Bay Area (10-15-2020)
Bay Area Communities Wake Up Without Power Following Public Safety Power ShutoffsTens of thousands of customers were without power Thursday morning after PG&E pulled the plug on power lines in selected areas over wildfire concerns. Katie Nielsen reports. (10/15/20)
Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The DarkThousands of people in the Bay Area are without power late Wednesday night as part of Pacific Gas & Electric Company's latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Andrea Nakano reports from Calistoga,..
PG&E Officials Provide Latest Update On Planned Public Safety Power ShutoffPG&E gives the latest update on power shutoffs affecting 53,000 Northern California customers during red flag fire warning (10-14-2020)