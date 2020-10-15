Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:43s - Published
Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Team coverage of hot temperatures and high winds raising fire danger and triggering a PSPS event in Bay Area (10-15-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Communities Wake Up Without Power Following Public Safety Power Shutoffs [Video]

Bay Area Communities Wake Up Without Power Following Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Tens of thousands of customers were without power Thursday morning after PG&E pulled the plug on power lines in selected areas over wildfire concerns. Katie Nielsen reports. (10/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published
Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The Dark [Video]

Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The Dark

Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power late Wednesday night as part of Pacific Gas & Electric Company's latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Andrea Nakano reports from Calistoga,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:40Published
PG&E Officials Provide Latest Update On Planned Public Safety Power Shutoff [Video]

PG&E Officials Provide Latest Update On Planned Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E gives the latest update on power shutoffs affecting 53,000 Northern California customers during red flag fire warning (10-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 12:10Published