Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North was “fed up of beingpushed around”, claiming the region was being treated “as the canaries in thecoalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.

The Government’s ownscientific advisers have told him such a strategy has no guarantee of success,claimed Mr Burnham, and will result in job losses and hardship.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published
Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham [Video]

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine' [Video]

Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

 Mayor Andy Burnham says leaders are 'fighting back for fairness' in talks with the government.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Brexit: EU leaders call for UK trade talks to continue

 The EU wants to keep pushing for a deal beyond the end-of-week deadline set by Boris Johnson.
BBC News

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

 BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert!: most likely nothing will happen...
WorldNews

Brexit: On eve of UK deadline, trade talks with European Union stall

 On the eve of a European Union summit that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to seal a post-Brexit trade agreement, talks remained in a..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK's strategy unravelling as regions choose own path

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new strategy for combating Covid-19 seemed to unravel today as regional leaders chose their own paths and the mayors of..
New Zealand Herald

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' [Video]

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb'

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the government of treating the region like a 'sacrificial lamb' over lockdown.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:26Published
Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:02Published