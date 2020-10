Stevie Wonder feels '40 right now' after successful kidney transplant Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 weeks ago Stevie Wonder feels '40 right now' after successful kidney transplant Stevie Wonder has given an update on his health after undergoing a kidney transplant in December and insisted he's "feeling great". 0

