John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on her 58th birthday
'Grease' star John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly PrestonThe actor shared an emotional social media post as he remembered his late wife on her 58th birthday.